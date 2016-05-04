ANKARA May 4 Turkey plans to take initial bids for the planned privatisation of its national lottery on August 5 after formally advertising the tender on May 6, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Naci Agbal also told reporters that preparations had been completed for the transfer of a 10-year licence required to operate the national lottery. Turkey's past attempts to privatise the lottery have so far been unsuccessful. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)