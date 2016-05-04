BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
ANKARA May 4 Turkey plans to take initial bids for the planned privatisation of its national lottery on August 5 after formally advertising the tender on May 6, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
Naci Agbal also told reporters that preparations had been completed for the transfer of a 10-year licence required to operate the national lottery. Turkey's past attempts to privatise the lottery have so far been unsuccessful. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market