BRIEF-Omax Autos to close its Automax business unit
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax'
ANKARA, July 15 Turkish consortium Net Sans-Hitay placed the highest bid of $2.755 billion in a tender for a 10-year licence to operate Turkey's national lottery on Tuesday, the privatisation administration said.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
FRANKFURT, April 19 German automotive supplier Continental AG and a unit of China Unicom have agreed to set up a joint venture in China to offer intelligent transport systems, such as vehicle data services and connected vehicle software.