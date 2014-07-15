(Adds details on rival bidders)
ANKARA, July 15 A unit of Turkish tourism
company Net Holding won a privatisation tender on
Tuesday to operate the country's national lottery for 10 years
with a bid of $2.76 billion.
The bid from Net Sans-Hitay must now be given final approval
by Turkey's privatisation and competition boards as well as by a
high court, the privatisation administration said.
It beat offers from two rival consortia: one composed of
Czech investment groups KKCG and Emma Capital, and Italian
gaming company GTECH SpA, the other Turkey's
ERG-Ahlatci consortium.
Turkey attracted several billion dollars in privatisation
revenues last year, driven by sell-offs in the energy sector,
and is now trying to focus on more profitable sales after
revenues in some tenders came in below expectations.
In 2009, Turkey scrapped a tender to privatise the national
lottery as a whole after the two bidders failed to meet the $1.6
billion minimum price, and later opted instead to sell licences
for games operated by the lottery.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva;
Editing by Nick Tattersall)