ISTANBUL Aug 7 The MS Pacific, a cruise ship
made famous by its appearance in the popular U.S. 1970s
television show "The Love Boat," has sailed its final voyage to
a ship-breaking yard on Turkey's Aegean Sea coast, a shipping
group said on Wednesday.
Called the Pacific Princess when it was on the long-running
comedy, the iconic 13,500-tonne, 171-m-long (561-foot-) vessel
will be stripped for its metal and parts, said Ersin Ceviker of
the Ship Recyclers' Association of Turkey.
Aaron Spelling's "The Love Boat," starring Gavin MacLeod as
the ship's captain, ran on the U.S. television network ABC from
1977 to 1986. The show was set on board the Pacific Princess,
which mainly sailed from California to the Mexican Riveria.
Each week passengers and crew members, caught under the
Pacific Princess' romantic spell, engaged in love affairs or
humorous encounters during the one-hour show.
"This ship has undergone several modifications over its
lifespan. It had been decommissioned for five years, and
renovation now would have been too costly," Ceviker said.
Turkey's Izmir Ship Recycling Co. acquired the 42-year-old
Pacific for 2.5 million euros ($3.3 million).
The vintage cruiseliner arrived from Genoa, Italy, at the
breakers in the seaside town of Aliaga in Turkey late on Tuesday
after a difficult trip in a violent storm, Ceviker said.
The Pacific began taking on water and required the help of
additional tugboats to make it to Aliaga. It was now listing on
its starboard side at Aliaga.
($1 = 0.7513 euros)
