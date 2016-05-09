ISTANBUL May 9 European private equity firm
Argus Capital is in talks to sell its stake in Turkish packaging
company Kalenobel, three sources have told Reuters, as the
country's fast-growing packaging industry draws investors.
The deal comes six years after Argus acquired 50 percent of
Kalenobel, which focuses mainly on food packaging and exports to
60 countries.
Kalenobel is a private firm and does not release financial
reports publicly. According to the Istanbul Chamber of Industry
it had sales of 143.6 million lira ($50 million) in 2014,
placing it among the top 1,000 firms in Turkey.
Both strategic players and private equity firms are showing
interest in the sale, all three of the sources said.
Kalenobel's head office was not immediately available to
comment.
Argus Capital, focused on investments in central and eastern
Europe, is not making any new investments and is in the process
of divesting its portfolio, according to its website.
Turkish packaging companies have been attracting European
strategic players for some time as the market is seen as having
more potential with per-capita consumption of packaging at much
lower levels compared to developed markets.
Mondi Group bought a majority stake in Tire Kutsan
in 2007 for $106 million. Mondi Tire Kutsan was Turkey's 201st
largest company with sales of 481.8 million lira in 2014,
according to the Istanbul Chamber of Industry.
Greiner Packaging International acquired a
majority stake in food packaging maker Teknik Plastik last year.
Constantia bought a majority stake in food packaging
maker Asas Ambalaj in 2011.
In the last five years, the average growth rate of the
Turkish packaging industry has been 6 percent per year, and it
is estimated to remain the same in the coming years, a
presentation by the economy ministry said.
Despite the security problems in the region, Turkey still
appears attractive to companies which are keen to develop a
presence in the region and capture fast growth.
($1 = 2.9266 liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler and Keith Weir)