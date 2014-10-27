ISTANBUL Oct 27 Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd
may sell a minority stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen
airport after it takes full ownership of the business in the
coming months, a senior company official told Reuters on Monday.
MAHB, which already owns 60 percent of Istanbul's second
airport, said last Thursday it was exercising its right to
refuse a 285 million euro ($360 million) offer from Turkey's TAV
Holdings for the outstanding 40 percent and would
instead buy the stake itself for the same amount.
"We are determined to have the majority stake at least for
the short term," Khair Mirza, MAHB Senior General Manager in
charge of planning, said in an interview in Istanbul.
"We thought it was more prudent to take the 100 percent
first, but we don't have the intention to hold 100 percent
forever," he said, adding that it was too early to speculate on
who a potential minority partner might be.
Mirza said MAHB's purchase of the outstanding 40 percent of
Sabiha Gokcen was expected to be finalised in the first quarter
of next year, pending regulatory approval, and said that MAHB
had credit lines available from banks to close the deal.
(1 US dollar = 0.7888 euro)
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Evrim Ergin; Editing by Nick
Tattersall)