BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
LONDON May 5 The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey's debt via credit default swaps rose 8 basis points on Thursday after the ruling party looked set to replace Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu at an extraordinary congress in the coming weeks.
Markit data showed five-year CDS at 267 bps, the highest in four weeks, and compared to Wednesday's close of 259 bps. CDS are trading almost 30 bps higher than Friday's close.
Turkish assets have suffered in recent days amid rising tension between Davutoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jamie McGeever)
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.