* Shares hit record high
* Bond yields dip, lira slightly firms
* Rating upgrade hopes supports
ISTANBUL, Oct 31 Turkish shares hit a record
high on Wednesday as strong results from Garanti Bank
boosted optimism about the banking sector.
Hopes for a sovereign credit rating upgrade pushed down bond
yields and supported the lira.
The main share index closed up 1.13 percent at
72,528.97 points, after hitting an all-time high of 72,703.01
points earlier in the day, outperforming a 0.24 percent rise in
the global emerging markets index.
"The positive financial results of Garanti Bank and high
profit hopes for Akbank fuelled the rally. Expectations for a
credit rating upgrade also boosted shares," said Ozgur
Yurtdasseven, a manager at research in Garanti Securities.
Garanti, Turkey's third-largest bank by assets as of June,
said net profit climbed 52 percent to 733.2 million lira ($408
million) in the third quarter, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast
and pushing its shares up 1.2 percent.
Turkish lender Akbank is expected to release its
third-quarter results on Nov. 5. Shares in Akbank closed 2.37
percent up at 8.64 lira.
Shares in food company Seker Pilic closed up 3.47
percent after it said it had mandated an adviser to hold talks
on a possible strategic partnership.
"After today's rally, investors can sell for profit taking
tomorrow. But we expect the losses to be limited until Fitch's
conference," Yurtdasseven said.
Ratings agency Fitch is due to hold a conference in Istanbul
on Nov. 8 to discuss the outlook for Turkey's rating, which is
currently just below investment-grade at BB+ with a stable
outlook.
The agency said this month the country was making good
progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would
look again soon at its rating, lending support to Turkish bonds.
The two-year benchmark yield closed at
7.08 percent, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 13, 2011,
in early trade, down from Tuesday's close at 7.16 percent.
The lira was at 1.7945 against the dollar,
slightly stronger than 1.7967 late on Tuesday. Against its
euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0610, from
2.0642.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)