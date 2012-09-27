ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Turkish bond yields remained
near their highest levels this month on Thursday after Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan said natural gas prices would be raised
before the winter, raising concerns about inflation.
Analysts expected natural gas price rises of 10-15 percent
to take effect at the start of next month, and increases in
electricity prices were also widely anticipated.
"A 15 percent price hike on natural gas and 10 percent hike
on electricity would add 0.5 percentage point to annual
inflation," Garanti Yatirim strategist Gizem Oztok Altinsac
said.
"We can expect the inflation outlook to deteriorate and
forget about the (central bank's) 5 percent inflation target.
This is bad news for the inflation outlook and the bond yields."
The yield on Turkey's new two-year benchmark bond
was steady at 7.56 percent.
"Natural gas and electricity price increases would further
pressure inflation upwards and industrials margins downwards so
the market impact would be negative," brokerage Tera said in a
research note.
The lira was at 1.7910 against the dollar at
1144 GMT, compared with 1.7872 at Wednesday's close. Against its
euro-dollar basket, it strengthened to 2.0470
from 2.0475.
Turkish Airlines shares dipped after a report the
government was planning to sell a 30 percent stake. The
Privatisation Administration, the owner of a 49 percent stake,
denied having decided on a strategy or timing for the sale.
The carrier's shares were 3.9 percent lower at 3.90 lira,
while the main share index was 0.2 percent higher at
66,818 points, marginally underperforming a 0.7 percent rise on
the MSCI emerging markets index
