ISTANBUL, April 20 Turkish markets were little changed on Wednesday with investors looking to the central bank's first rate-setting meeting under its new chief later in the day to see how policy priorities will play out under Governor Murat Cetinkaya.

The 40-year-old Cetinkaya is the first Islamic banker to hold the position of central bank governor in Turkey. He is expected to cut the upper band of the bank's interest rate corridor by 50 basis points, a Reuters poll has showed.

However, investors fear he may not be able to resist political pressure on the central bank for deeper rate cuts. President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for lower borrowing costs, raising concerns about pressure on monetary policy.

"The new governor was apparently chosen with the expectation that the central bank would follow more accommodative policies under his management," Deniz Cicek, an economist at Finansbank, said in a note.

"If the central bank is to fulfil this expectation, whatever the official communication will be, the easing steps may continue going ahead as long as the global conditions permit."

Speaking at a ceremony in Ankara late on Tuesday where he officially took over from predecessor Erdem Basci, Cetinkaya vowed to try to keep inflation in line with targets, maintain a close eye on financial stability and improve communication in order to bolster the bank's credibility.

The central bank cut the upper band of its interest rate "corridor" last month, prompting concern that it was yielding to political pressure.

The lira was little changed at 2.8355 against the dollar by 0740 GMT, from 2.8315 late on Tuesday. It hit a record low of 3.0750 against the dollar in September.

The main share index was down 0.25 percent at 86,040, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 0.69 percent.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell to 9.27 percent from 9.30 percent at Tuesday's close. (Editing by David Dolan/Mark Heinrich)