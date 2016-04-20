By Seda Sezer
| ISTANBUL, April 20
ISTANBUL, April 20 Turkish markets were little
changed on Wednesday with investors looking to the central
bank's first rate-setting meeting under its new chief later in
the day to see how policy priorities will play out under
Governor Murat Cetinkaya.
The 40-year-old Cetinkaya is the first Islamic banker to
hold the position of central bank governor in Turkey. He is
expected to cut the upper band of the bank's interest rate
corridor by 50 basis points, a Reuters poll has showed.
However, investors fear he may not be able to resist
political pressure on the central bank for deeper rate cuts.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for lower
borrowing costs, raising concerns about pressure on monetary
policy.
"The new governor was apparently chosen with the expectation
that the central bank would follow more accommodative policies
under his management," Deniz Cicek, an economist at Finansbank,
said in a note.
"If the central bank is to fulfil this expectation, whatever
the official communication will be, the easing steps may
continue going ahead as long as the global conditions permit."
Speaking at a ceremony in Ankara late on Tuesday where he
officially took over from predecessor Erdem Basci, Cetinkaya
vowed to try to keep inflation in line with targets, maintain a
close eye on financial stability and improve communication in
order to bolster the bank's credibility.
The central bank cut the upper band of its interest rate
"corridor" last month, prompting concern that it was yielding to
political pressure.
The lira was little changed at 2.8355 against
the dollar by 0740 GMT, from 2.8315 late on Tuesday. It hit a
record low of 3.0750 against the dollar in September.
The main share index was down 0.25 percent at
86,040, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index,
which was down 0.69 percent.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond
fell to 9.27 percent from 9.30 percent at
Tuesday's close.
(Editing by David Dolan/Mark Heinrich)