ISTANBUL May 5 Turkish stocks fell and bond yields surged on Thursday after officials said overnight that the ruling party was set to replace Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu at an extraordinary congress in the coming weeks.

The decision, confirmed to Reuters by five AK Party officials, came after a meeting of more than 1-1/2 hours between Davutoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan that followed weeks of public tension between the two men.

"The spike in political tension has weighed on TRY-denominated assets, amid a backdrop of deteriorating global risk appetite," Finansbank said in a note.

"The political environment is very unpredictable, and this will certainly have negative repercussions for Turkey's risk premium, financial volatility and macroeconomic outlook."

The 10-year bond yield rose to 9.95 percent from 9.62 percent on Wednesday. The BIST 100 index, the broadest measure of Istanbul stock performance, fell 2.1 percent to 77,697 at 0644 GMT.

The lira, which touched a level of 2.9765 late on Wednesday after the news emerged, stood at 2.9265. It had been below 2.8 against the dollar on Monday, the firmest in six months.

Erdogan wants an executive presidency in Turkey to replace the current parliamentary system, a plan for which Davutoglu had offered only lukewarm support. His departure is likely to pave the way for a successor more willing to back Erdogan's ambition of changing the constitution and strengthening the presidency, a move opponents say will herald growing authoritarianism.

Three sources close to the presidency said possible successors to Davutoglu included government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus and Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag. Transport Minister Binali Yildirim and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan's son-in-law, had also been touted as possible names, they said. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)