ISTANBUL Nov 19 Turkish stocks rose on Wednesday, led by gains in Garanti Bank after Spain's BBVA said it was in advanced talks with Dogus Holding over the possible acquisition of a 14.89 percent stake in the Turkish lender.

Istanbul's main share index rose 0.81 percent to 81,992.42 points by 0843 GMT, given the biggest boost by Garanti which rose more than 2 percent.

Glass and chemicals manufacturer Soda Sanayii saw the biggest percentage, however, rising 4.6 percent, after a statement on the Istanbul Stock exchange said the International Finance Corporation would buy a $25 million stake in the company from Anadolu Cam and Trakya Cam.

The lira eased to 2.2231 against the dollar from 2.2217 late on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was down to 8.46 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.49 percent.

Investors looked ahead to the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, which were due for release after the market close in Turkey. Markets will look for any clues on when the Fed will start raising interest rates, with Turkey especially vulnerable to a hike because of its current account deficit, which it finances with foreign capital inflows.

U.S. debt yields dipped on Tuesday as benign wholesale inflation figures cemented the view that the Fed can afford to wait for an extended period before raising rates. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Susan Fenton)