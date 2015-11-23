ISTANBUL Nov 23 Turkish markets dipped on Monday as investor attention focused on the prospect of a new cabinet being announced after an expected meeting between President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu later in the day.

Investors will be looking closely at the make-up of the government's new economic team, and also a Turkish Central Bank rate-setting meeting on Tuesday which was expected to result in rates being left unchanged.

The lira eased to 2.8425 against the dollar from 2.8265 late on Friday, as the dollar was supported by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lift rates in December for the first time in a decade.

The lira was held back by wariness about the possibility of Erdogan meddling in economic and monetary policy after the AK Party which he founded regained single-party rule in a Nov. 1 election.

"The two important topics domestically this week are the shape of the economic team in the new government and tomorrow's MPC meeting," ING Bank strategist Pinar Uslu said.

The main BIST 100 share index dipped 0.36 percent to 80,380.11 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood 9.94 percent, up from 9.87 percent at the end of spot trade on Friday.

The weakness in the lira, still down around 18 percent against the dollar since recovering from a record low of 3.0750 in September, in part reflects investor unease over Erdogan's frequent tirades against high interest rates.

Investors want to see whether the cabinet will be composed of technocrats committed to fiscal discipline or Erdogan loyalists likely to pursue a more populist agenda. Particularly important will be the role of former deputy prime minister Ali Babacan, previously in charge of the economy and seen as an anchor of market reforms and investor confidence.

AK Party officials have suggested that Babacan could instead be asked by Davutoglu to reprise the role of foreign minister he held from 2007 to 2009. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Angus MacSwan)