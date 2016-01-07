ANKARA Jan 7 Turkey's lira slipped to a new
three-month low on Thursday, after Beijing guided the yuan
lower, prompting concerns about the state of the Chinese economy
and triggering an emerging market sell-off.
The lira has been particularly vulnerable to changes in
global sentiment since last month when the central bank left
interest rates unchanged contrary to expectations of a hike,
renewing fears about the rate setter's independence.
In its fourth consecutive daily decline, the currency
weakened as far as 3.0280 against the dollar on
Wednesday, its weakest since Oct. 2, before edging back to
3.0168 by 1025 GMT, compared with 3.0069 late on Wednesday.
In a presentation released on Thursday, Governor Erdem Basci
said the central bank may start monetary policy simplification
steps at its Jan. 19 meeting if there is a lasting decline in
market volatility.
Markets fear that Beijing, in a bid to boost exports, is
allowing the yuan's depreciation to accelerate, meaning the
world's second biggest economy is in worse shape than previously
thought. The worry is that the effect could be amplified further
if other countries follow suit in a bid to compete.
Deniz Cicek, economist at Finansbank said concerns about
China and the yuan depreciation in the yuan hit all emerging
market currencies badly this week.
"However, having weakened by more than 3 percent over
end-2015, lira performance was particularly poor. In fact, the
lira has been vulnerable to deterioration in risk appetite and
geopolitical tensions because of the central bank's reluctance
to raise interest rates."
Amid stubbornly high inflation, with consumer prices rising
8.81 percent last year, the bank is under pressure to hike
rates, a move vehemently opposed by some of the country's most
influential politicians who want to protect growth.
The central bank actively controls the 'corridor' between
its lending and borrowing rates by tweaking the volumes of money
available at three of its main rates, such that a hike at one
end of the corridor need not mean all rates -- and borrowing
costs -- rise.
Analysts said the lira was likely to remain volatile.
"If the global conditions remain unfavourable and the
central bank remains unresponsive, we may see further currency
depreciation going ahead," Cicek added.
The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.3 percent to
70,274 points, outpacing emerging market peers which
fell almost 2.5 percent.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
stood at 11.2 percent, compared with 11.28 percent at
Wednesday's spot close.
(Editing by Daren Butler and Ralph Boulton)