BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
ISTANBUL May 15 Turkish jeans retailer Mavi Giyim intends to proceed with an initial public offering on Borsa Istanbul, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The owner of the international fashion brand Mavi said the offering is expected to consist of approximately 50 percent of the share capital of the company. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.