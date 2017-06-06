ISTANBUL, June 6 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi
Giyim's majority stake will be held by the founding Akarlilar
family while Turkven will have a minority stake following the
company's public offering, chief executive Cuneyt Yavuz said on
Tuesday.
Speaking in a conference call about the listing on the
Istanbul stock exchange Yavuz said the company will set up a new
management board, which will be chaired by Ersin Akarlilar.
The company aims to distribute a 30 percent dividend each
year, he added.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by
Daren Butler)