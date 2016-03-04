ANKARA, March 4 A decision by Turkey's top court
last week that led to the release of two prominent journalists
from jail is a "clear violation" of the constitution, the
justice minister said on Friday.
Bekir Bozdag made the comment in a live interview with the
Haberturk television channel.
The constitutional court ruled last week that the detention
of Can Dundar and Erdem Gul was "unlawful" and violated their
individual freedom and safety. The two, who had been arrested in
November on charges of intentionally aiding an armed terrorist
organisation and publishing material in violation of state
security, were subsequently released.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
Daren Butler)