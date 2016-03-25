ISTANBUL, March 25 A Turkish court decided on
Friday to hold the trial of two prominent journalists facing
espionage charges behind closed doors and accepted President
Tayyip Erdogan as a co-plaintiff in the case, a Reuters witness
said.
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, and Erdem Gul,
49, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, stand accused of trying
to topple the government with the publication last May of video
purporting to show Turkey's state intelligence agency helping to
truck weapons to Syria in 2014.
