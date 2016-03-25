ISTANBUL, March 25 A Turkish court decided on Friday to hold the trial of two prominent journalists facing espionage charges behind closed doors and accepted President Tayyip Erdogan as a co-plaintiff in the case, a Reuters witness said.

Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, and Erdem Gul, 49, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, stand accused of trying to topple the government with the publication last May of video purporting to show Turkey's state intelligence agency helping to truck weapons to Syria in 2014.

