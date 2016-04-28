By Ece Toksabay
| ANKARA, April 28
ANKARA, April 28 A Turkish court sentenced two
journalists to two years in jail for blasphemy on Thursday,
their newspaper said, after they reprinted a controversial cover
from the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo above their
columns last year.
The judgment is likely to inflame concerns about freedom of
expression in Turkey, where opposition newspapers have been
seized and a number of journalists have been sued for insulting
President Tayyip Erdogan.
Ceyda Karan and Hikmet Cetinkaya, columnists for Cumhuriyet
daily, had faced jail terms of up to 4-1/2 years for "insulting
religious values" after they reprinted the caricature of the
Prophet Mohammad following the January 2015 attacks on Charlie
Hebdo in Paris.
Muslim Turkey's constitution strictly separates state and
religion but its penal code makes it a crime to insult religion.
For Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous.
"We will appeal (the ruling). We will not leave this country
to fascists in Islam sauce," Karan said on Twitter.
The secular Cumhuriyet faced security threats when it became
one of five international publications that printed excerpts of
the edition of Charlie Hebdo that appeared after the attacks to
show its solidarity with the magazine.
Its editor, Can Dundar, and Ankara bureau chief, Erdem Gul,
are facing possible life imprisonment over charges of espionage
for their reporting, in a separate case that has drawn
international condemnation.
They stand accused of trying to topple the government after
publishing video last May purporting to show Turkey's state
intelligence agency helping to truck weapons to Syria in 2014.
In a report last week, Reporters Without Borders ranked
Turkey 151st out of 180 countries in the world press freedom
index rankings in 2016.
Last week a prominent Dutch journalist was detained by
Turkish police while on holiday, a week after she criticized
Erdogan in print for clamping down on dissent.
Erdogan is known for his readiness to take legal action over
perceived slurs. At his behest, prosecutors in Germany are
pursuing a comedian for mocking him. Critics say Erdogan uses
the courts to stifle dissent.
(Editing by David Dolan and Dominic Evans)