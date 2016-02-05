ANKARA Feb 5 Two prominent Turkish journalists
will be charged with assisting terrorists and face life
sentences without parole if convicted, their lawyers said, after
they published video footage purporting to show the state
intelligence agency helping to send weapons to Syria.
An Istanbul court accepted an indictment on Friday seeking
life imprisonment for Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of the secular
Cumhuriyet newspaper, and Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul, who
were arrested in November, lawyers for the two men said.
The case has drawn international condemnation and revived
concern about press freedom under President Tayyip Erdogan.
The two are charged with intentionally aiding an armed
terrorist organisation and publishing material in violation of
state security. Cumhuriyet, one of Turkey's main opposition
newspapers, published photos, videos and a report in May that it
said showed intelligence officials transporting arms to Syria in
trucks -- allegedly to opposition fighters -- in 2014.
Erdogan, who has cast the newspaper's coverage as part of an
attempt to undermine Turkey's global standing, has said he will
not forgive such reporting.
He has acknowledged that the trucks, which were stopped by
gendarmerie and police officers en route to the Syrian border,
belonged to the MIT intelligence agency and said they were
carrying aid to Turkmens in Syria. Turkmen fighters are battling
both President Bashar al-Assad's forces and Islamic State.
The first hearing will be held on March 25, lawyers said.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by Catherine Evans)