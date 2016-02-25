ISTANBUL Feb 25 Turkey's constitutional court
ruled on Thursday that the detention of two prominent
journalists from the Cumhuriyet newspaper violated their rights,
and their release is expected imminently, the newspaper's acting
editor-in-chief told Reuters.
The arrest of Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of the secular
newspaper, and editor Erdem Gul last November drew international
condemnation. They were arrested after the publication of video
footage purporting to show the state intelligence agency helping
to send weapons to Syria.
"The constitutional court has ruled that there is a rights
violation. An immediate appeal will be made ... We are expecting
their release," Tahir Ozyurt, the newspaper's acting
editor-in-chief, told Reuters.
