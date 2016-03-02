ANKARA, March 2 Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said on Wednesday it would be wrong to let the
constitutional court's decision to free two journalists, who are
facing life in prison on charges of aiding a terrorist
organisation, affect their trial.
Speaking at a news conference, Davutoglu said the case
against Can Dundar, the editor-in-chief of secularist opposition
newspaper Cumhuriyet, and his colleague Erdem Gul, should not be
viewed as a free-speech issue.
The two were arrested in November and charged with
intentionally aiding an armed terrorist organization and
publishing material in violation of state security.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul;
Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)