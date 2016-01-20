(Repeats Jan 19 story without changes)
* Editors' arrest drew international concern
* Detained journalists see effort to force self-censorship
* Pair accused of espionage, aiding terrorist group
* Government says they broke law, denies political agenda
By Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, Jan 19 Two jailed Turkish editors,
accused of spying and helping a terrorist group, have told
Reuters in a faxed message from prison that their arrest was
designed to send a warning to journalists.
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of the left-wing Cumhuriyet
newspaper, and its senior editor Erdem Gul were arrested on Nov.
26 over the publication of footage purporting to show the state
intelligence agency helping send weapons to Syria.
The issue of Turkey's involvement in Syria is particularly
sensitive as the NATO member comes under pressure to take a more
active role in the fight against Islamic State militants there.
President Tayyip Erdogan has cast the newspaper's coverage as
part of a bid to undermine Turkey's standing on the world stage.
"Our arrest is a clear message aimed at the press, saying:
'Don't write.' This is a direct drive at self-censorship," the
two journalists said in a handwritten fax, cleared by a prison
committee that reads inmates' correspondence.
A senior government official denied there was any political
agenda behind the investigation and said it was purely a legal
matter. "There is an open breach of law. Such criticism of the
government is unacceptable," the official said.
The detention of the two journalists sparked protests in
Turkey as well as condemnation from U.S. and European Union
officials, concerned that Erdogan and the government are
silencing critical voices and exerting too much influence over
courts after winning an outright majority in a Nov. 1 election.
Erdogan is a vital partner for both Washington and the EU in
efforts to combat Islamic State, end Syria's civil war and curb
the flow of migrants and refugees to Europe, all factors that
may prompt foreign governments to pull their punches over his
human rights record.
Gul and Dundar, who is also a popular documentary filmmaker,
are accused of espionage and aiding a terrorist group. They
insist their arrest had no legal basis.
"HEAVY PRICE"
Cumhuriyet, one of Turkey's oldest newspapers and affiliated
with parliament's secular opposition, published photos, videos
and a story in May which it said showed intelligence officials
transporting arms to Syria in trucks, allegedly to opposition
fighters.
Erdogan has said the trucks, which were stopped that day by
soldiers near the city of Adana en route to the Syrian border,
belonged to the intelligence agency. He has said prosecutors had
no authority to order the trucks be searched, and that they
acted as part of a plot to discredit the Turkish government.
At the time, he vowed Cumhuriyet "would pay a heavy price. I
won't let go of this."
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who succeeded Erdogan as
leader of the governing AK Party, has said a court should try
Dundar and Gul for threatening Turkey's strategic interests but
that they should not be jailed ahead of that trial.
However, they remain in prison some 80 km (50 miles) west of
Istanbul, with no indictment or trial date set.
"In a country with imprisoned journalists, the media is
already under heavy pressure to self-censor. This ... poses a
mortal danger for the whole country," the pair said in their
faxed statement, dated Jan. 10, in response to written questions
from Reuters submitted through their lawyer.
The fax was signed by Gul, but the lawyer, Tora Pekin, said
he had written on behalf of both journalists. The delay in
receiving the response was due to prison rules that allow
inmates to send faxes only three days a week, Pekin said.
Turkey has about a dozen journalists serving sentences or in
pre-trial detention. According to the New York-based Committee
to Protect Journalists, only China, Egypt, Iran and Eritrea have
more.
They are mostly leftists, Kurds or members of a religious
order led by Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based preacher sought by
police on terrorism charges in connection with stories his
followers ran in papers and TV channels close to the movement.
The government says they are all in prison for promoting
terrorism or engaging in anti-state activities rather than
simply for their journalistic work. Erdogan said in 2014 Turkey
has the "world's freest press" because it tolerates insults,
defamation and racism, including against him and his family.
The two editors were held in solitary confinement for 40
days before being moved to the same prison ward, they said.
"Because we think our arrests are not legal but political,
it is difficult to guess how long it will last. Our arrests are
in themselves a violation of the current law."
Their lawyer said the Justice Ministry has blocked
applications by more than 100 journalists, as well as foreign
officials and non-governmental organisations, to visit them.
Only their lawyers, family members and lawmakers are allowed
to see the men. Government officials say their detention is a
matter for the judiciary, not a political affair, and that as
such they cannot intervene.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Mark Trevelyan)