ISTANBUL Feb 28 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan said on Sunday he did not respect or accept a
constitutional court ruling that the detention of two
journalists from a leading opposition newspaper had violated
their rights.
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, and Ankara bureau
chief Erdem Gul were released pending trial on Friday after the
constitutional court ruling.
Their arrest last November, after Cumhuriyet published video
footage purporting to show the state intelligence agency helping
send weapons to Syria, drew international condemnation and
concern about media freedom in Turkey.
"I will remain silent to the decision the court has given.
But I don't need to accept it, I want to make that clear. I
don't obey or respect the decision," Erdogan told reporters in
Istanbul before leaving on an official visit to West Africa.
"This has nothing to do with press freedom. This is a case
of spying," he said.
The two were charged with intentionally aiding an armed
terrorist organisation and publishing material in violation of
state security. Cumhuriyet published photos, videos and a report
last May that it said showed intelligence officials transporting
arms to Syria in trucks in 2014.
Despite their release, the two journalists are facing
possible life sentences at a trial due to start on March 25 and
are banned from leaving the country.
Erdogan, who has cast the newspaper's coverage as part of an
attempt to undermine Turkey's global standing, has said he will
not forgive such reporting.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)