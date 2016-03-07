By Oliver Ellrodt
| BERLIN, March 7
BERLIN, March 7 Turkey's top-selling newspaper
Zaman plans to continue publishing as an opposition daily in
Germany after it was taken over by the state in its home
country, the editor-in-chief of Zaman Almanya (Zaman Germany)
said on Monday.
Turkish authorities seized control of Zaman on Friday in a
widening crackdown against supporters of U.S.-based Muslim
cleric Fethullah Gulen, an influential foe of President Tayyip
Erdogan. Zaman has been affiliated with Gulen.
"As of today we are printing a version of Zaman that has
nothing to do with Zaman there (in Turkey) because it has been
forcibly taken over by the state," Sueleyman Bag told Reuters TV
in an interview.
Monday's edition of Zaman Almanya bore a black front page
with the headline: 'The constitution is abolished'. That stood
in stark contrast to the paper published in Turkey, which on
Sunday dropped its criticism of the government and published
flattering stories about Erdogan.
"We will print an independent newspaper. We still have not
addressed the question of how we do that. This is a new
challenge for us," Bag added.
Zaman Almanya currently has 14,300 subscribers to its print
edition in Germany, home to three million people of Turkish
origin.
The top story on its online edition featured a picture of a
veiled woman pressing her hand against her bleeding face outside
the newspaper's offices, which were raided on Friday by police
who used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters.
Rights groups and European officials have criticised the
seizure, saying it infringes on press freedom in Turkey, an EU
candidate country. Ankara rejects such charges, saying a legal
process is underway to investigate illicit financing of what it
describes as a "Gulenist terror group".
German politicians have joined the criticism of Turkey's
move.
"He who wants to join the European Union must support
freedom of expression, freedom of the press and must tolerate
criticism," said German Green Party chief Cem Oezdemir, who was
born in Germany to Turkish migrants.
But the EU also needs Turkish cooperation to help tackle a
migrant crisis which has seen more than one million people, many
fleeing wars in the Middle East, pass through Turkey to Europe
to seek asylum.
EU and Turkish leaders held an emergency summit on the issue
on Monday.
(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Gareth Jones)