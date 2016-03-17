By Noah Barkin
| BERLIN, March 17
pulled its Istanbul-based reporter from Turkey out of concern
that he is no longer welcome in the country, an embarrassment
for Chancellor Angela Merkel as she pushes for an EU cooperation
deal with Ankara on refugees.
In a statement, the chief editor of Spiegel Online, Florian
Harms, said the reporter Hasnain Kazim had been relocated to
Vienna after Turkish authorities declined to renew his
accreditation.
The move comes at an awkward time for Merkel who is expected
to lobby European Union leaders at a summit on Thursday to back
a far-reaching cooperation agreement with Turkey.
Under that deal, European countries would give Ankara
billions of euros, accelerate its EU membership talks and grant
Turkish citizens visa-free travel to the bloc in exchange for a
commitment to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.
"The behaviour of the Turkish authorities has led us to
conclude that our correspondent is no longer welcome because of
the reporting he was doing there as a journalist," the Spiegel
editor Harms said in the statement.
He said the magazine viewed the conduct of the Turkish
government as "unacceptable". Spiegel did not say when Kazim had
been pulled out of Turkey, nor whether other Spiegel journalists
remained in the country.
Neither Spiegel nor the German foreign ministry responded to
phone calls and emails on the matter.
The move comes two weeks after Turkish authorities seized
control of the country's largest newspaper Zaman and a week
after President Tayyip Erdogan warned the constitutional court
over a ruling that led to the release of two detained newspaper
editors.
On Wednesday, days after a car bombing in Ankara killed 29
people, Erdogan called on Turkey's parliament to broaden
anti-terrorism laws to make praise of violent acts a "terror
crime". Rights advocates fear tighter laws could be used to a
step up a crackdown on opposition journalists.
On Thursday, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) militant
group, an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party
(PKK), claimed resposibility for the attack.
"The heightened security situation, the conflict with the
PKK and the importance of Turkey in Europe's refugee crisis are
a welcome pretext for the government in Ankara to rid itself of
unwanted journalists," the Association of German Journalists
(DJV) said. "This shows Erdogan's insecurity and it won't lead
the German media to take a less critical stance towards Ankara."
A story on the website of German broadcaster n-tv said
Chancellor Angela Merkel had personally lobbied Turkish Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu at the start of 2016 when the
accreditations of several German journalists working in Turkey
were not renewed.
Then in early February, on the same day that Merkel
travelled to Ankara for talks with the government, German
reporters received calls from the Turkish government press
office saying their renewals had been approved. The Spiegel
reporter Kazim never received his renewal.
Kazim temporarily left Turkey in 2014 when he received death
threats following a story he wrote about a mining disaster in
the western town of Soma that killed 301 people.
In the story he quoted a Turkish miner, angry at Erdogan's
response to the disaster, saying "Go to hell Erdogan". The quote
was also used in the headline of the story, which was
subsequently condemned by Erdogan.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by David Dolan)