By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, March 1 Turkish authorities have shut
down media businesses seized last year from Koza Ipek Holding, a
conglomerate linked to a U.S.-based preacher accused of plotting
against President Tayyip Erdogan, according to an exchange
filing.
The state seized Koza Ipek and its media outlets, including
the newspaper Bugun and television station Kanalturk, in October
on suspicion of financial irregularities, prompting criticism
from rights groups in Turkey and abroad.
"Operations were halted due to constant losses and the
depletion of capital, while (the firms') corporate entities will
be retained," the stock exchange filing, which was released late
on Monday, said.
Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen is wanted for allegedly
running a "parallel" structure within state institutions that
sought to topple Erdogan who has led Turkey, first as prime
minister, since 2003.
Erdogan clamped down on Gulen's commercial interests after
police and prosecutors considered sympathetic to the preacher
opened a graft investigation of Erdogan's inner circle in 2013.
He has also purged police and judiciary.
Separately, a state deposit insurance fund which last year
took over Islamic lender Bank Asya, founded by
Gulen's followers, said on Tuesday it would be liquidated if a
buyer was not found within the next three months.
Erhan Basyurt, Bugun's former editor-in-chief until the
state takeover, said the media business had a valuation of $200
million in 2015 and that the new management had shown
investments, including acquisitions, as losses.
Bugun had a circulation of 110,000 which has fallen to less
than 18,000, most of which are giveaways, Basyurt told Reuters.
The authorities said at the time that the raid on parent
company Koza Ipek was part of an investigation into alleged
financial irregularities and was backed by a court order. The
company denies wrongdoing.
Koza Ipek's current management could not immediately be
reached for further comment beyond the stock exchange filing.
Bugun and Kanalturk's websites were still online, but
appeared to have stopped updating news on Monday.
Once critical of Erdogan, Bugun and sister paper Millet
turned pro-government the day after state-appointed management
sacked most of the staff just days before a Nov. 1
election.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alexander Smith)