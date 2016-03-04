ISTANBUL, March 4 Turkish authorities seized
control of a newspaper with links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah
Gulen, whom President Erdogan accuses of treason, on Friday, the
state-run Anadolu Agency said.
Administrators have now been appointed to run the flagship
Zaman newspaper at the request of an Istanbul prosecutor, it
said. It was not immediately clear how Zaman's sister
publications, including the English-language Today's Zaman,
would be affected.
"We have now been threatened with confiscation through the
appointment of trustees," Today's Zaman said in a statement on
its website before the report.
