* Report condemns anti-press tone at highest level of gov't
* Criticises widespread use of pre-trial detention
* Gov't says most jailed journalists not held for their work
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Oct 22 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's government has waged one of the world's biggest
crackdowns on press freedom in recent years, jailing more
journalists than Iran, China or Eritrea, a leading media
watchdog said on Monday.
The damning report from the Committee to Protect Journalists
(CPJ) added to a chorus of criticism from the European Union and
rights groups of the EU-candidate country's mass detention of
reporters, most of whom are kept in detention while their cases
are dealt with.
Around two-thirds were journalists writing about the largely
Kurdish southeast, where the government is fighting a separatist
rebellion.
The U.S.-based watchdog criticised Erdogan's public
disparagement of journalists, the use of pressure tactics to
encourage self-censorship, and the launching of thousands of
criminal cases against reporters on charges such as "denigrating
Turkishness".
"Turkey's press freedom situation has reached a crisis
point," the watchdog said in a 50-page report.
"The CPJ has found highly repressive laws ... a criminal
procedure code that greatly favours the state; and a harsh
anti-press tone set at the highest levels of government," it
said.
Erdogan was first elected a decade ago with an overwhelming
majority and has presided over a period of unprecedented
prosperity, winning him admirers among Western nations keen to
portray Turkey as an example in a troubled region.
But that success story has been undermined by growing
criticism of the authoritarian style of his rule.
Hundreds of politicians, academics and journalists are in
jail on charges of plotting against the government, while more
than 300 army officers were convicted last month of conspiring
against Erdogan almost a decade ago, and handed long jail terms.
Erdogan's government says most of the detainees are being
held for serious crimes, such as membership of an armed
terrorist organisation, that have nothing to do with journalism.
"Turkey is making an effort to strike the right balance
between preventing the praising of violence and terrorist
propaganda, and the need to expand freedom of speech," the CPJ
quoted Justice Minister Sadullah Ergin as saying.
"ENEMIES OF THE STATE"
The CPJ identified 76 journalists being held in jail as of
Aug. 1, and said at least 61 had been detained in relation to
their published work or news gathering. In the other 15 cases
the evidence was less clear.
More than three-quarters of the imprisoned journalists had
not been convicted but were awaiting resolution of their cases.
"Today Turkey's imprisonments surpass the next most
repressive nations, including Iran, Eritrea, and China," the CPJ
said.
Around a third of the journalists in jail are accused of
involvement in anti-government plots or membership of outlawed
political groups, with several linked to the alleged "Ergenekon"
nationalist underground network, which has been accused of
conspiring to overthrow the government.
Some 70 percent were Kurdish journalists charged with aiding
terrorism by covering the views and activities of the militant
Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated a terrorist group by
the European Union and United States as well as Turkey.
"The government conflated reporting favorable to the PKK or
other outlawed Kurdish groups with actual assistance to such
organizations," the CPJ said.
"Basic newsgathering activities - receiving tips, assigning
stories, conducting interviews, relaying information to
colleagues - were depicted by prosecutors as engaging in a
terrorist enterprise," the report said.
It said Erdogan had urged media outlets to discipline or
fire critical staff. He has also launched a number of personal
defamation suits.
As an example of his intervention in the media, CPJ cited a
multi-billion dollar tax fine imposed in 2009 on Turkey's
largest media group, Dogan Yayin.
The case was widely seen as motivated by the group's
forthright criticism of Erdogan, although the government denies
this.
Turkey told the CPJ that reforms adopted in July would
improve press freedom, cut penalties for offences such as
"attempting to influence a fair trial", and curb censorship of
periodicals accused of producing propaganda.
"We firmly believe that guaranteeing fundamental freedoms is
vital for our democracy," Namik Tan, Turkey's ambassador to the
United States, said in one of the letters.
"This is even more important now as Turkey is setting a
significant example for many other countries in our region,
especially those undergoing major popular upheaval and
transformation."
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Kevin Liffey)