ISTANBUL Nov 15 Turkey's widespread use of
anti-terrorism laws has led to criminal cases against more than
100 journalists and created a climate of fear that is
undermining recent democratic reforms, a media watchdog said on
Thursday.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government is also exerting
"heavy pressure" on the judiciary to keep journalists in custody
before and during their trials, L ondon-based PEN International
said.
The main focus of Turkey's anti-terrorism laws has been
militant separatist activities, but the government has faced
growing criticism from the European Union, which Turkey seeks to
join, and others for applying the laws too widely.
"No situation of violence justifies a broad, badly defined
anti-terror law which is used to deal not with violence but with
limiting freedom of expression," John Ralston Saul, president of
PEN International, said in a news conference in Istanbul.
"The current situation creates an atmosphere of uncertainty
and fear which then leads to self-censorship and the limitation
of freedom of expression."
Between 60 and 70 members of the press are in jail during
their trials, and another 60 to 70 journalists are on trial but
are not in custody, PEN said.
That compares with 800 writers, journalists, bloggers and
other media workers in prison or at risk of being jailed
worldwide, it said.
The trials threaten to undermine the expansion of democratic
rights Erdogan ushered in during his first term in office, many
aimed at meeting European Union membership criteria, Saul said.
GROWING CRITICISM
Once hailed as a reformer by the EU and other observers,
Erdogan more recently has faced accusations of taking an
authoritarian approach towards his political opponents.
For his part, Erdogan has argued that the mass trials of
hundreds of people, including journalists, accused of plotting
to overthrow his government has helped stabilise NATO-member
Turkey, which is enjoying unprecedented economic prosperity.
Most of the journalists Turkey has imprisoned are accused of
links with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). More than
40,000 people have been killed in the conflict between Turkey
and the PKK, which launched its insurgency in 1984 and seeks
greater autonomy for the country's estimated 15 million ethnic
Kurds.
The PEN criticism followed last month's EU progress report
on Turkey which spoke of an "increasing tendency to imprison
journalists", and a report from the U.S.-based Committee to
Protect Journalists which said Erdogan's government was carrying
out one of the world's biggest crackdowns against press freedom.
The number of writers, publishers and journalists prosecuted
in Turkey has roughly tripled since 2010, said Sara Whyatt, PEN
International's deputy director.
The PEN delegation met Turkish President Abdullah Gul, who
expressed hope the situation would be resolved, Saul said.
A review of the cases involving journalists should be
carried out, Saul urged. Such a process would result in most of
them being dismissed, he said. "We call for an end to the
pseudo-legal system that involves prolonged pre-trial detentions
and dragged-out trials," he said.
Ahmet Sik, an investigative reporter who spent more than a
year in prison on charges he belongs to a "terrorist group" for
things he had written about the police before his release
earlier this year, is still awaiting a verdict.
"In every oppressive country you silence the press to keep
the people quiet," Sik told Reuters. "Things were bad in the
past, but then it was the military junta. Now it's a civilian
government obstructing press freedom, which is more tragic."
(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Pravin Char)