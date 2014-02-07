* Journalist works on paper close to influential cleric
* Government says did not order deportation
* Turkey under fire for strict internet controls
* Row comes as government battles corruption scandal
By Humeyra Pamuk and Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Feb 7 A Turkish newspaper said on
Friday one of its journalists had been ordered to leave the
country for criticising Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on
Twitter, raising concerns about media freedom a day after Turkey
tightened internet controls.
Today's Zaman said its online editor Mahir Zeynalov, 27,
from Azerbaijan, was escorted onto a plane in Istanbul by
police. The paper is close to influential U.S.-based preacher
Fethullah Gulen, locked in a feud with Erdogan revolving around
a corruption scandal shaking his government.
Erdogan has cast the scandal as a bid by Gulen, who exerts
extensive if covert influence in the police and judiciary, to
unseat him and has responded by purging thousands of officers
and more than 200 prosecutors. Gulen denies the accusation.
An aide to Erdogan said no instructions had been given from
the prime minister's office regarding Zeynalov. The Foreign
Ministry said it had no information, while the Interior Ministry
could not immediately be reached for comment.
"This is an utterly despotic and arbitrary decision," Bulent
Kenes, editor in chief of Today's Zaman, said. "We don't see it
as an attack against our paper, it's an attempt to intimidate
all foreign journalists working in Turkey."
He said Zeynalov - who had in the past been an outspoken
supporter of the government, even defending the jailing of some
journalists - was en route to the Azeri capital Baku, from where
he would continue his work.
The journalist's Turkish wife posted a picture on Twitter of
him being escorted by a police officer at Istanbul's Ataturk
airport. Azerbaijan's consul general in Istanbul said his office
was investigating the circumstances of Zeynalov's case.
Lawyers for Erdogan filed a complaint against Zeynalov in
December over two tweets in which he said the prime minister had
interfered in judicial process by seeking to block the arrest of
suspected al Qaeda affiliates, Today's Zaman said.
Zeynalov's tweets constitute a "blunt assault on Erdogan's
honour and reputation and his personal rights," the premier's
lawyers said in a petition submitted to the Ankara Public
Prosecutor's Office, according to Today's Zaman.
Erdogan's supporters say efforts to portray the government
as facilitating the rise of al Qaeda in Syria's civil war, by
doing too little to prevent weapons and fighters crossing the
border, is part of the Gulen-led effort to undermine him ahead
of local and presidential elections this year.
MEDIA CONTROLS
Turkey's record on media freedom has long been under
scrutiny and is among the hindrances to it reaching its ambition
of membership of the European Union.
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
(OSCE) said Zeynalov's deportation "for tweets considered
inappropriate by the authorities" was a further setback.
"Freedom of expression does not stop at statements deemed
proper by those in power, and limiting this right will further
tighten the control of media in Turkey," said Dunja Mijatovic,
OSCE representative on freedom of the media.
Erdogan's government is under fire from the opposition and
European Union after parliament approved tighter internet
controls on Wednesday, enabling web pages to be blocked within
hours and individuals' browsing histories to be stored by the
authorities for up to two years.
The move came as social media and video sharing sites have
been awash with alleged recordings of ministers including
Erdogan and business allies presented as proof of wrongdoing in
the corruption scandal. Reuters has been unable to verify their
authenticity.
Turkey already has strict internet laws under which
thousands of websites have been blocked, from news portals
viewed as close to Kurdish militants to gay dating sites.
Google Legal Director Susan Infantino said in a
December report that the firm had seen the number of requests
from Turkish authorities to remove content from its platforms
rise nearly tenfold in the first half of last year.
In the six months to the end of June 2013, it was asked to
delete more than 12,000 items, making Turkey the top country on
its "request to remove content" list, the report said.
Google and Facebook both declined to comment on the
latest internet reforms in Turkey, while Twitter did
not respond to a request for comment.
The government says the law, sent to parliament before the
corruption scandal erupted but broadened in recent weeks, is
aimed at protecting individual privacy not gagging its critics.
Communications Minister Lutfu Elvan said criticism of the
new law, including from the European Union, was based on
misinformation and that it aimed to enable authorities to block
specific content rather than impose blanket website bans.
(Additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul, Tulay
Karadeniz in Ankara and Conor Humphries in Dublin; Writing by
Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)