* Photo showed prosecutor held at gunpoint
* Journalists charged with terrorist propaganda
* Heightens concerns about press freedom
(Adds Turkey's media freedom record)
By Ece Toksabay
ANKARA, Aug 5 Eighteen Turkish journalists have
been charged with spreading terrorist propaganda for publishing
a photo of a legal official held at gunpoint by far-left
militants in March, local media said, heightening concerns about
Turkey's press freedom record.
Prosecutors have asked for jail terms of up to 7 1/2 years
each for staff from nine newspapers, accusing them in an
indictment of trying to portray a terrorist organization "strong
and capable enough for any action," according to the reports.
The picture of militants holding a gun to the head of
Istanbul prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz, who was later killed in
a shoot-out, spread widely online.
Turkish authorities initially ordered Facebook, Google and
other sites to remove it, triggering accusations by academics
and rights groups of an authoritarian crackdown.
Can Dündar, editor-in-chief of the daily Cumhuriyet
newspaper and one of the journalists charged, has said he had
intended the photo to portray the dark and ugly face of
terrorism.
Journalists and editors from dailies Millet, Sok, Posta,
Yurt, Bugun, Ozgur Gundem, Aydinlik and Birgun were also named
in the indictment, and all had pleaded not guilty, media
reported on Wednesday.
Prosecutors asked for prison sentences ranging from 18
months to 7 1/2 years in the indictment issued on Tuesday,
according to the reports.
President Tayyip Erdogan said in January that Turkish
journalists were freer than any in Europe.
But authorities have frequently used broadly defined
anti-terrorism laws to prosecute reporters, and dozens still
face legal action for referring to a corruption scandal which
erupted around Erdogan's inner circle in December 2013.
Turkey languishes near the bottom of international press
freedom tables. The European Union, which Turkey aspires to
join, has said harassment of the press violates its human rights
criteria.
The photo was initially released by the Revolutionary
People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) that said it took Kiraz
hostage.
(Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Andrew Heavens)