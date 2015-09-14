(Updates with comment from European Council Commissioner)
By Ece Toksabay
ANKARA, Sept 14 Turkish police raided a magazine
on Monday over a mocked-up "selfie" of a smiling President
Tayyip Erdogan with the coffin of a soldier - an allusion to
comments that families of soldiers killed by Kurdish rebels
could be happy about their martyrdom.
An Istanbul prosecutor's office banned distribution of the
latest edition of Nokta magazine and ordered raids on its
offices over charges of "insulting the Turkish president" and
"making terrorist propaganda", after the cover was published
online, the magazine said in a statement.
"Our cover that prompted the police raid may be harsh,
disturbing or even cruel. (But) these are not crimes for a media
institution, this is our form of speech," the statement said.
The cover depicted a grinning Erdogan in shirt-sleeves
taking a selfie, in the background a coffin draped in the red
Turkish flag being borne along in state by soldiers.
The image was a clear reference to escalating violence
between the state and Kurdish militants, who have killed more
than 100 security personnel in past weeks. But it is also an
implicit criticism of comments Erdogan has made on military
deaths.
Erdogan has been widely criticised for comments made at the
funeral of one soldier killed in clashes.
"How happy is his family and all his close relatives,
because Ahmet has reached a very sacred place," he was widely
quoted as saying across Turkish national media.
IRONY
The Nokta statement explained its mock picture as a reaction
to those comments.
"President Erdogan said martyrdom is a cause for happiness.
People take selfies when they feel happy. Our cover is ironic
and carries a high dose of criticism," the statement said.
Erdogan's domination of the media, much of it owned by
conglomerates with business ties to the AK Party, has pushed
Turkey, which is a candidate for membership of the European
Union, towards the bottom of global press freedom rankings.
Turkey currently ranks 154th out of 180 countries in the
World Press Freedom Index in 2014.
The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Nils
Muinieks, expressed concern over raids against Nokta.
"Ban, raids & arrest worsen already worrying situation re
freedom of expression in Turkey. Authorities must keep the media
free," he tweeted.
The section editor of the magazine was freed after being
detained for several hours by the Turkish police on accusations
of insulting Erdogan and 'terrorist organisation propaganda',
Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper reported.
Scores of people have been investigated on accusations of
insulting Erdogan, who has become increasingly intolerant of
criticism in recent years. Last week, a 17-year old high school
student was jailed for 11 months after making a speech found to
have denigrated the head of state, Hurriyet Daily News reported.
Nokta magazine had previously been banned for eight years
for a previous controversial cover. It restarted publishing only
in May this year.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in a Kurdish
insurgency that began in 1984. A ceasefire broke down in July.
The PKK is deemed a terrorist organisation by the United
States and the European Union as well as Turkey.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jonny Hogg and Angus
MacSwan)