* Media magnate, bank chairman face up to 25 years in prison
* Both firms deny allegations
* Istanbul court sets July 13 for first hearing
* Case raises questions about media freedom, business
climate
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, March 23 An Istanbul court has agreed
to hear a case being brought by the state prosecutor against the
chairman of Turkey's biggest listed bank and the founder of its
largest media group on charges they ran a fuel-smuggling ring a
decade ago, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.
Aydin Dogan, 79, who ran media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan
Holding until 2010, and Isbank's Ersin
Ozince, 63, face up to 24-1/2 years in prison on charges of
setting up a criminal gang, smuggling and fraud, Anadolu said on
Wednesday, citing the indictment.
The case covers the 2001-2008 period when Dogan Holding and
Isbank owned stakes in Petrol Ofisi, Turkey's biggest chain of
gas stations, now operated by Austria's OMV. The
retailer is accused of avoiding customs taxes, Anadolu said.
No one was available at the prosecutor's office to comment.
Both companies are seen as part of the secular establishment
which dominated the economy until the AK Party, which
now-President Tayyip Erdogan founded, swept to power in 2002.
Erdogan has frequently clashed with Dogan.
"We are strongly confident the judicial process will prove
there is no legal ground for allegations regarding the bank's
chairman and managers," Isbank said in a stock exchange filing.
Dogan called the charges "a very ugly slander" in a
statement published in its paper Hurriyet. "There is no question
of lost or missing payments in the customs taxes and value-added
taxes paid for Petrol Ofisi's imports," it said.
The case will serve as "a bellwether of Erdogan's approach
to big domestic and foreign business," Tim Ash, strategist at
Nomura International, wrote. The first hearing is July 13.
Dogan Holding was slapped with a 3.8 billion lira tax fine
in 2009, which it settled. Isbank is part-owned by the main
opposition Republican People's Party.
Dogan shares fell 3.6 percent on Wednesday, while Isbank
fell 3.8 percent. The main Istanbul stock index was 1.62 percent
lower.
CLASHES WITH ERDOGAN
Erdogan has repeatedly accused Dogan Holding of bias against
the government, which the media organisation denies.
In the past month, government authorities seized Zaman
newspaper for links with a U.S.-based Islamic cleric wanted by
courts for plotting against Erdogan and cut the
satellite of channel IMC, accused of backing Kurdish militants
.
EU and U.S. officials have said they are worried about the
state of Turkish democracy because of restrictions on the media.
The indictment coincides with Dogan's announcement this week
it would close Radikal, a news website known for its liberal
columnists, for financial reasons.
Ismail Saymaz, an investigative reporter at Radikal, said
the site had struggled financially as advertising revenue fell
once Dogan scrapped the print edition in 2014.
"That doesn't change the fact the Dogan group has been under
intense pressure for the last seven or eight years: tax fines,
physical attacks, targeting of personnel, daily criticism from
pro-government media," Saymaz said. "We are in a period in which
Turkey is being deprived of its different voices, one by one."
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)