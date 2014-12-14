* Detained TV executive says raids "shameful" for Turkey
By Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, Dec 14 Turkish police raided media
outlets close to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric on Sunday and
detained 24 people including top executives and ex-police chiefs
in operations against what President Tayyip Erdogan calls a
terrorist network conspiring to topple him.
The raids on Zaman daily and Samanyolu television marked an
escalation of Erdogan's battle with ex-ally Fetullah Gulen, with
whom he has been in open conflict since a graft investigation
targeting Erdogan's inner circle emerged a year ago.
In scenes broadcast live on Turkish TV channels, top-selling
Zaman's editor-in-chief Ekrem Dumanli smiled and studied police
documents before being led through the newspaper's headquarters
to applause from staff crowded onto balconies
"Let those who have committed a crime be scared," he said
before police struggled to escort him through the crowds to a
waiting car. "We are not scared."
Several hundred people chanted "The free press cannot be
silenced" and "Turkey is proud of you".
The European Union was quick to condemn the raids, saying in
an unusually strongly worded statement they were incompatible
with media freedom and ran counter to European values.
The U.S. State Department called "as Turkey's friend and
ally" on Turkish authorities to protect media freedom and other
democratic values.
TERRORISM CHARGES
Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Hadi Salihoglu said in a statement
arrest warrants had been issued for 31 people on charges of
"establishing a terrorist group", forgery and slander.
In raids across EU-candidate Turkey, 24 people have been
detained, including two former police chiefs, state broadcaster
TRT Haber said. Also detained were Samanyolu's chairman and the
staff of two Samanyolu drama series, one about an anti-terrorism
squad and the other set in a southeast hit by Kurdish rebellion.
"This is a shameful sight for Turkey," chairman Hidayet
Karaca said before his arrest. "Sadly in 21st Century Turkey
this is the treatment they dish out to a media group with tens
of television and radio stations, internet media and magazines."
Erdogan, whose AK Party was elected in 2002, introduced many
democratic reforms in his first years in power and curbed army
involvement in politics. NATO allies often cited Turkey as an
example of a successful Muslim democracy, but more recently
critics have accused Erdogan of intolerance of dissent and,
increasingly, a divisive reversion to Islamist roots.
Alluding to Gulen's 'Hizmet' (service) movement and the
raids, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a meeting of his
ruling AK Party in southeast Turkey those who "infiltrate state
institutions" should expect to give account for their actions.
"Those who prepare dossiers against the prime minister of a
government ... who came to power with the national will shall
give account before the people and history," he said, attacking
those who "declared war on the government in the guise of
'service'".
"COUP AGAINST DEMOCRACY"
Main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu told
reporters: "This is a coup government. A coup is being carried
out against democracy".
Erdogan accuses Gulen of establishing a parallel structure
in the state through his supporters in the judiciary, police and
other institutions, while wielding influence through the media.
The cleric, living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania
since 1999, denies any ambition to overthrow Erdogan.
Erdogan drew on Gulen's influence among police and judiciary
in his first years of power to help tame an army that had
toppled four governments since 1960, including Turkey's first
Islamist-led cabinet. That relationship has dramatically soured.
Erdogan, who consolidated his power further in moving from
the prime minister's office to the presidency in August, has
described "Gulenists" in the past as terrorists and traitors.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren
Butler; Editing by Ralph Boulton and Catherine Evans)