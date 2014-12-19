ISTANBUL Dec 19 A Turkish court detained a top
media executive and three other people on Friday pending trial
on accusations of belonging to a terrorist group, in a case
which President Tayyip Erdogan has defended as a response to
"dirty operations" by his enemies.
The executive, Hidayet Karaca, runs a television station
close to the president's ally-turned foe Fethullah Gulen, a
U.S.-based Muslim cleric. Erdogan accuses Gulen of seeking to
topple him through supporters in the judiciary, police and other
institutions.
