ISTANBUL Dec 19 A Turkish court kept a media
executive and three other people in custody on Friday pending
trial on accusations of belonging to a terrorist group, in a
case which President Tayyip Erdogan has defended as a response
to "dirty operations" by his enemies.
Hidayet Karaca heads Samanyolu Television which is close to
the president's ally-turned foe Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based
Muslim cleric. Erdogan accuses Gulen of seeking to topple him
through supporters in the judiciary and police.
The European Union, which Turkey is seeking to join, has
said last weekend's police raids to detain Karaca and other
media workers was contrary to European values but Erdogan told
the bloc to mind its own business.
Ekrem Dumanli, editor-in-chief of the Gulen-linked Zaman
newspaper, was released but forbidden from travelling abroad
before trial. Seven more people whom prosecutors sought remanded
in custody in the case were also released pending trial.
Erdogan and Gulen have been in open conflict since a
corruption probe targeting Erdogan's inner circle a year ago,
which Erdogan blamed on Gulen. The cleric denies involvement.
