* Charges brought against media reporting on corruption
* Erdogan says scandal is part of plot to unseat him
* Over 70 media figures face legal action
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Feb 19 In a calendar on his desk at
leftist daily Birgun, journalist Baris Ince has circled two
dates when he will find out whether he is guilty of insulting
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and be sent to prison.
Prosecutors have demanded five years' jail time for each of
the three cases against him. Two stem from articles on a
corruption inquiry that swirled around Erdogan's inner circle
more than a year ago.
The third was for calling Erdogan a thief during his defence
in court and in a subsequent column, where "Thief Tayyip" was
spelled out with the first letter of each paragraph, a piece
widely shared on social media.
Erdogan bristles at the notion that Turkey, which languishes
near the bottom of international press freedom tables, has
anything but a free media, declaring last month that Turkish
journalists were freer than any in Europe.
Yet Ince is one of more than 70 media representatives facing
legal action for referring to the corruption scandal, which
erupted in December 2013 with the arrest of businessmen close to
Erdogan and several cabinet minister's sons.
"All journalists and correspondents making news against the
government are qualified as traitors," said Canan Coskun, a
journalist at Turkey's oldest newspaper Cumhuriyet, who is also
among those being sued.
Erdogan cast the corruption scandal as part of a plot to
unseat him by ally-turned-foe Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based
Islamic cleric whose network of followers wielded influence in
the police and judiciary.
Thousands of police and hundreds of judges and prosecutors
deemed loyal to Gulen have since been reassigned, while courts
have dropped the corruption cases. With the investigation shut
down, journalists like Ince say it was their responsibility to
report details from leaked police documents.
"The justice system has lost its independence," said Hidayet
Karaca, a journalist who heads the Gulen-affiliated Samanyolu TV
station. He was imprisoned on terrorism charges in December and
is still in detention awaiting a formal indictment.
"The legal system is being reconstructed so that it can act
according to the orders of political actors," he said through
his lawyers, in response to written questions from Reuters.
INTO THE MARGINS
Turkish authorities have used broadly-defined anti-terrorism
laws to prosecute journalists in the past, particularly in
relation to the Kurdish insurgency in the country's southeast.
The European Union, which Turkey aspires to join, has said
harassment of the press violates its human rights criteria.
Government officials insist that no journalists are
imprisoned for their work alone, but declined to comment on
specific cases, saying they were a matter for the judiciary.
Imprisonment is not the only form of harassment. Ince said
he was optimistic that he would ultimately not be jailed, but
opposition journalists say other methods are being used to keep
them in check.
Birgun cannot get accreditation for government events, while
its boss faces dozens of cases like Ince's because he is held
responsible for the work of his staff. Under such pressure, the
newspaper relies on funding from trade unions and individuals to
help pay its fines and keep running, as advertisers pull out.
Circulation has nonetheless risen to 30,000 from 5,000 in
just two years, a rise its journalists put down to the shortage
of media critical of the government in Turkey.
Meric Senyuz, a self-declared communist and journalist at
news website Ileri Haber, was sentenced to six months in prison
in his previous job for writing about a purported police report
containing corruption allegations against Erdogan's son.
His sentence was later cut to five months and then turned
into a fine.
"It's a normal thing in Turkey, it's part of our
profession," he said of the ordeal. "I'm lucky. As an opposition
journalist I haven't been in prison."
