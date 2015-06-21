ISTANBUL, June 21 The Washington correspondent
of a major Turkish newspaper said on Sunday he was under
investigation for libel and allegedly insulting President Tayyip
Erdogan, in what may be Turkey's latest crackdown on media
coverage critical of the authorities.
Tolga Tanis, a Washington-based reporter with the Hurriyet
newspaper told Reuters he faces a probe from the Istanbul Chief
Prosecutor's Office after Erdogan's lawyer filed a petition
accusing him of libel and attempting to undermine Erdogan's
reputation in his book "POTUS and the Gentleman".
Published in March, the book examines relations between
Washington and Ankara with a focus on U.S. President Barack
Obama - "POTUS" is an acrononym for "President of the United
States" - and Erdogan, sometimes called "the Gentleman" by
supporters.
"I am critical of both Erdogan and Obama on several issues,"
Tanis told Reuters in an e-mail. "Though I don't think that
Obama is considering suing me for this book."
Reuters was unable to reach the prosecutor's office or
Erdogan's lawyer for comment.
In what opponents see as part of a campaign to muzzle
dissent, Erdogan has repeatedly berated news outlets including
the New York Times and Turkish daily Hurriyet, while a
prosecutor last month sought to shut two TV stations, seen as
opposed to the government, on terrorism-related charges.
Erdogan rejects the notion that Turkey, which languishes
near the bottom of international press freedom tables, has
anything but a free media, declaring in January that Turkish
journalists were freer than any in Europe.
Erdogan suffered a rare setback on June 7 when the governing
AK Party he founded failed to win enough votes in a
parliamentary election to remain in power as a single-party
government.
He had hoped for a sweeping victory for the AKP, which would
have allowed it to change the constitution and give him greater
power.
