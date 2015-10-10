(Releads with court ruling)
ISTANBUL Oct 10 A newspaper close to an Islamic
cleric foe of Tayyip Erdogan said its editor had been remanded
in custody ahead of trial on charges of insulting the Turkish
president, fueling fears of a media clampdown ahead of a Nov. 1
election.
The English-language Today's Zaman chief editor Bulent Kenes
was detained at its Istanbul offices on Friday, Dogan news
agency said, and sent to Metris jail in Istanbul by court order.
A crowd of around 200 people gathered at the offices of the
paper and chanted support for Kenes on Friday as he was taken
away over charges of insulting Erdogan on Twitter. Protesters
held up banners saying "Free media cannot be silenced".
Police and court officials were not immediately available to
comment.
"They are trying to silence the media. This is not
befitting Turkey. Our people will never accept this," Kenes was
reported as telling the assembled media.
The newspaper is staffed by many supporters of U.S.-based
cleric Fethullah Gulen, and it is sympathetic to his views as
well as being fiercely critical of the government.
Erdogan accuses Gulen of seeking to overthrow him by means
of a "parallel structure" of supporters in the judiciary,
police, the media and other institutions.
Gulen has denied such charges and Erdogan's opponents say
recent developments are an attempt to silence opposition before
the polls, where Erdogan wants the ruling AK Party which he
founded to win back the majority which it lost in a June vote.
Human rights groups say Turkey has one of the worst records
for media freedom and for imposing long pre-trial detentions.
The government denies this and says it does not try to silence
dissent.
Earlier this week Turkey's largest pay-TV platform removed
channels close to Gulen from its services on the order of a
prosecutor. Last month prosecutors launched an investigation
into Dogan Media Group for alleged "terrorism
propaganda".
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ralph Boulton)