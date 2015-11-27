ISTANBUL Nov 27 Around 2,000 people protested
on Friday over the arrest of two prominent journalists on
charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has
revived long-standing criticism of Turkey's record on press
freedom under President Tayyip Erdogan.
A court on Thursday ordered the arrest of editor-in-chief of
the Cumhuriyet newspaper Can Dundar and reporter Erdem Gul over
the publication of footage purporting to show the state
intelligence agency helping send weapons to Syria.
The United States said it was "very concerned" and
opposition politicians fiercely criticised the move.
"Journalism is being put on trial with these arrests and the
Turkish press is being intimidated," Utku Cakirozer, a deputy
from the main opposition CHP and a former chief editor of
Cumhuriyet, told Reuters.
Crowds turned out in Istanbul, with some chanting "Murderer
Erdogan" and accusing the ruling AK Party he founded of
collaborating with Islamic State. Some demonstrators held up
Friday's edition of Cumhuriyet, which carried the headline
"Black day for the press".
"All opposition press organisations that are abiding by the
ethics of journalism and trying to do their journalism are under
threat and under attack," Figen Yuksekdag, co-leader of the
pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, said at the protest.
"This dark operation aimed at covering the crimes that those
trucks carried and the crimes which are continuing to be
committed will not be successful," she added.
The video footage, released in May, purported to show
Turkish police opening crates of weapons and ammunition bound
for Syria on the back of state security agency (MIT) trucks.
Publication of the story at the time prompted President
Tayyip Erdogan to vow revenge, saying those behind it would "pay
a heavy price" for the story.
There was a similar protest in the capital Ankara and the
U.S. Embassy also commented on the detentions.
"We are very concerned by the arrests of Can Dundar and
Erdem Gul and what appears to be yet another media outlet under
pressure," the U.S. Embassy said on Twitter.
"We hope the Turkish courts and authorities will uphold the
fundamental principle of media freedom enshrined in the Turkish
Constitution."
European diplomats are measured in their criticism of media
freedom in Turkey and Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian rule,
recognising the West needs Ankara's help on the migrant crisis
and as an ally in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State.
Europe is hoping to finalise a deal with Ankara - a NATO
member and a candidate for EU membership - on the refugee crisis
at a summit this weekend.
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker in Ankara; Writing by
Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Ralph Boulton)