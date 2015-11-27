(Adds police intervention, Council of Europe)
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL Nov 27 Several thousand people
protested on Friday over the arrest of two prominent journalists
on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that
has revived long-standing criticism of Turkey's record on press
freedom under President Tayyip Erdogan.
A court on Thursday ordered the arrest of Can Dundar,
editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet newspaper, and senior editor Erdem
Gul over the publication of footage purporting to show the state
intelligence agency helping send weapons to Syria.
The United States said it was "very concerned," and
opposition politicians fiercely criticised the move.
"Journalism is being put on trial with these arrests and the
Turkish press is being intimidated," Utku Cakirozer, a deputy
from the main opposition People's Republican Party (CHP) and
Cumhuriyet's former top editor, told Reuters.
Some 2,000 people gathered in Istanbul, with some chanting
"Murderer Erdogan" and accusing the ruling AK Party he founded
of collaborating with Islamic State. Some demonstrators held up
Friday's edition of Cumhuriyet, which carried the headline
"Black day for the press". Cumhuriyet is a secular, left-wing
newspaper that is often critical of the government.
"All opposition press organisations that are abiding by the
ethics of journalism and trying to do their journalism are under
threat and under attack," Figen Yuksekdag, co-chairwoman of the
pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, said at the protest.
"This dark operation aimed at covering the crimes that those
trucks carried and the crimes which are continuing to be
committed will not be successful," she added.
WEAPONS
The video footage, released in May, purported to show
Turkish police opening crates of weapons and ammunition bound
for Syria on the back of trucks said to belong to the MIT
National Intelligence Organisation.
Publication of the story at the time prompted Erdogan to vow
revenge, saying those behind it endangered security and would
"pay a heavy price".
He subsquently filed a criminal complaint against Dundar and
Gul.
Dundar rejected the charges in his defence on Thursday.
"It may be the duty of someone working for the state to
rescue it from a difficult situation, but a journalist is not a
civil servant," he said, according to a transcript printed by
Cumhuriyet, one of Turkey's oldest dailies.
In the capital Ankara, about 1,000 people including MPs
gathered for a protest over the arrests and police fired pepper
gas at the crowd as they sought to march. "Shoulder-to-shoulder
against fascism," the crowd chanted.
"We are very concerned by the arrests of Can Dundar and
Erdem Gul and what appears to be yet another media outlet under
pressure," the U.S. Embassy said on Twitter.
"We hope the Turkish courts and authorities will uphold the
fundamental principle of media freedom enshrined in the Turkish
Constitution."
There was also criticism from the Council of Europe, with
its human rights commissioner Nils Muiznieks describing the
arrests in a tweet as "another blow to media freedom in Turkey".
European diplomats are measured in their criticism of media
freedom in Turkey and Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian rule,
recognising the West needs Ankara's help on the migrant crisis
and as an ally in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State.
Europe is hoping to finalise a deal with Ankara - a NATO
member and a candidate for EU membership - on the refugee crisis
at a summit this weekend.
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker in Ankara; Writing by
Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Ralph Boulton)