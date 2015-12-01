ISTANBUL Dec 1 Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet,
whose top two journalists were arrested last week on charges of
espionage and terrorist propaganda, is facing an investigation
into its tax accounts, its chief executive said.
A court last Thursday ordered the arrest of Can Dundar, the
paper's editor-in-chief, and senior editor Erdem Gul over the
publication of footage purporting to show the state intelligence
agency helping send weapons to Syria.
The case against the journalists has revived long-standing
criticism of Turkey's record on press freedom under President
Tayyip Erdogan with the United States saying it was "very
concerned" about the arrests.
"They informed (us) that they will once again inspect
Cumhuriyet newspaper's 2010 accounts, 2-1/2 years after fully
inspecting them before," the newspaper's chief executive, Akin
Atalay, wrote on Twitter on Monday.
The tweet was accompanied by a photocopy of an apparent
corporation tax inspection report dating from mid-2013 regarding
the company's 2010 accounts. Officials were not immediately
available to comment.
The video footage at the heart of the court case, released
in May, purported to show Turkish police opening crates of
weapons and ammunition bound for Syria on the back of trucks
said to belong to the MIT National Intelligence Organisation.
Publication of the story at the time prompted Erdogan to vow
revenge, saying those behind it endangered security and would
"pay a heavy price".
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Macfie)