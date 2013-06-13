* Media freedom damaged in Turkey - OSCE official
* Sees "huge self-censorship" in country
* Supporters of PM Erdogan deny he has crippled media
* Government: jailed journalists held for serious crimes
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, June 13 The imprisonment of journalists
is having a "chilling effect" on Turkey's media, which exercised
self-censorship during this month's anti-government protests,
Europe's main rights and democracy watchdog said.
Dunja Mijatovic, representative for media freedom at the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said
67 journalists were behind bars in Turkey - the largest number
among the body's 57 member states.
Even though it was a decline compared with the OSCE survey
last year, when it said 95 journalists were in prison, Mijatovic
made clear the underlying situation facing newspapers and
broadcasters had not improved.
"I simply cannot understand how come so many journalists in
Turkey are potential terrorists," she told Reuters, referring to
the anti-terrorism legislation under which many are held.
Freedom of media and expression in the country is "not only
under threat, it is damaged already," Mijatovic said in comments
that were cleared for publication on Thursday, when her office
presented its latest report on its activities in the OSCE area.
She also painted a generally gloomy picture about the
situation elsewhere in a geographical area that stretches from
Vancouver in the west to Vladivostok in the east.
"There are no attempts to ease (pressure) on the internet or
introduce legislation that can foster free expression. On the
contrary," she said. "What I see is that freedom is in danger."
Mijatovic singled out countries including Azerbaijan,
Belarus, Russia, central Asian and Balkan states. She also
expressed concern about developments in the United States, where
phone records of the Associated Press news agency were seized
, and Britain, where political parties have
agreed a new system to regulate the media.
JOURNALISTS AWAIT TRIAL
In Turkey, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's supporters deny
opponents' charges that he promotes a secret Islamist agenda in
the constitutionally secular state and also reject accusations
that he has crippled media.
But his critics in Turkey point to the fact that major
newspapers gave only brief references to the first outbreak of
unrest nearly two weeks ago, stepping up coverage only after
Erdogan himself commented on the scenes of chaos.
The unrest was ignited by the destruction of a small
Istanbul park but soon turned into a broader demonstration
against Erdogan, accused of using his huge parliamentary
majority to impose authoritarian rule. Riot police this week
cleared the Istanbul square at the centre of the protest.
Mijatovic said Turkish media in general during the unrest
"did not report and were showing the society a completely
different picture", and that there was huge self-censorship.
"It is probably the intimidation that built over the years,
the chilling effect of knowing that you can end up in prison
overnight and be detained or accused," she said.
The government says most of the detained media workers are
being held for serious crimes, such as membership of an armed
terrorist organisation, that have nothing to do with journalism.
But Mijatovic, from Bosnia, said in her report that research
showed that Turkish journalists "with critical or differing
views continue to face the threat" of imprisonment.
"In addition to those in jail, hundreds of other members of
the media are awaiting trial outside of prison," she said.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Pravin Char)