ISTANBUL Nov 26 Two prominent Turkish opposition journalists were arrested on Thursday on charges of assisting terrorists, CNN Turk said, after they published footage that purported to show the state intelligence agency helping send weapons to Syria.

A Turkish court ordered the arrest of the editor-in-chief of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, Can Dundar, and Ankara correspondent Erdem Gul for assisting a terrorist organisation, CNN Turk said.

According to earlier media reports, the two had faced a number of charges including membership in an armed terrorist organisation and the publishing of material in violation of state security following the release of the footage.

The arrest is likely to inflame fears about media freedom in Turkey, which already languishes near the low end of global press freedom tables. (Writing by Ece Toksabay and David Dolan)