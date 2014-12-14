WASHINGTON Dec 14 The U.S. State Department
called on Turkish authorities to protect media freedom and other
democratic values in response to media raids and detentions in
operations across Turkey on Sunday.
The State Department was closely following reports of the
raids and arrests, and media outlets that have been openly
critical of the current Turkish government appeared to be among
the targets of the actions by Turkish law enforcement,
spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
"Media freedom, due process, and judicial independence are
key elements in every healthy democracy and are enshrined in the
Turkish constitution," Psaki said in a statement. "As Turkey's
friend and ally, we urge the Turkish authorities to ensure their
actions do not violate these core values and Turkey's own
democratic foundations."
Turkish police raided media outlets close to a U.S.-based
Muslim cleric and detained 24 people including top executives
and ex-police chiefs in operations against what President Tayyip
Erdogan calls a terrorist network conspiring to topple him.
The raids on Zaman daily and Samanyolu television marked an
escalation of Erdogan's battle with former ally Fetullah Gulen,
with whom he has been in open conflict since a graft
investigation targeting Erdogan's inner circle emerged a year
ago.
The European Union had earlier condemned the raids in
EU-aspirant Turkey. In an unusually strongly worded statement,
it said the raids were incompatible with media freedom and ran
counter to European values.
