ANKARA, Sept 3 Turkey will continue to keep its
doors open to refugees, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said in a
statement on Thursday, as he urged European countries to take
their share of the burden.
Turkey has borne the brunt of the humanitarian fallout from
the war in neighbouring Syria, taking in around 2 million
refugees. It has also become a jumping-off point for many
migrants seeking to reach Europe, including a young toddler who
drowned this week, making headlines around the world.
