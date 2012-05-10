* Erdogan says columnist's pen "drips with filth"
* Secularist columnist retold fable, naming dog "Pasha"
* Military says writer scorned title applied to Ataturk
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, May 10 A journalist's fable portraying
the Turkish military as a spoilt, overfed dog has provoked a
rare show of unity by top generals and the Prime Minister seen
by many as their nemesis.
"This is an individual whose pen always drips with filth,"
Erdogan said of columnist Bekir Coskun, whose account of a
privileged military that puts comfort and security before
freedom drew on a fable from ancient Greek writer Aesop.
Erdogan has radically cut back the power of a military that
toppled four governments in the last five decades. Hundreds of
serving and retired officers face accusations of coup plots in
trials unthinkable only a few years ago for a long-privileged
army that kept politicians on a short leash.
Writing in the secularist Cumhuriyet newspaper at the end of
April, Coskun retold the ancient Greek story with a twist by
naming the tame dog "Pasha", the honorary Ottoman title given to
generals and to secular state founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
"I think the Pashas should now seek legal redress over this
matter," said Erdogan, who himself once sued a cartoonist who
had depicted him as a cat.
Some 100 journalists are currently in jail in Turkey,
attracting international criticism of the European Union
candidate's record on freedom of expression. The government says
few of them are in jail due to what they have written.
ARMY STATEMENT
The army has also issued a statement attacking writers who
undermine or provoke the army, saying they abused freedom of
expression.
"Some writers...cheaply poured scorn on a military title
carried by soldiers including our Eternal Chief Commander Gazi
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk," the general staff statement said.
Army statements once carried enormous weight. Declarations
could shape government policy or even undermine prime ministers,
but the military have now become less inclined to react publicly
to criticism or, of late, the prosecution of those in its ranks.
An avowed admirer of Ataturk, Coskun's allegorical tale
appeared to be passing comment on the current crop of generals
who have been brought to heel by Erdogan.
The piece was published at a particularly sensitive time.
Last month, police began arresting officers allegedly
responsible for pressuring Turkey's first Islamist prime
minister, Necmettin Erbakan, to resign in 1997.
Erdogan was a member of Erbakan's party.
Hundreds of military officers, including former chief of
staff General Ilker Basbug, are already on trial over their
alleged role in conspiracies against Erdogan, whose AKP first
swept to power in 2002.
Relations between Erdogan and the military have been
fraught. After the AKP won a third consecutive election last
year, four top commanders quit in protest over the conduct of
investigations into their comrades.
Their resignations cleared the way for Erdogan to appoint
General Necdet Ozel as armed forces chief. Since his appointment
there appears to have been less friction despite state
prosecutors ramping up their pursuit of suspected coup-makers.
Coskun appeared to allude to this transformation in the
relationship in his reworking of Aesop's tale about a hungry
wolf who admires a well-fed, groomed dog, Pasha, sitting in his
hut.
The dog invites the wolf to join him in his comfortable
life. But when he learns of the collar the dog must wear, the
wolf leaves, saying the loss of freedom is too high a price to
pay for a life of comfort.
Coskun defended his piece in an interview with broadcaster
CNN Turk on Wednesday night.
"The article had some benefits in that it made the prime
minister appear like a Kemalist...and I reconciled the Turkish
Armed Forces and the government," Coskun said.
"Me and my family are under threat at the moment. How can a
prime minister make a writer a target?" he said.
Media representatives criticised the responses by the army
and Erdogan to the column, with the Contemporary Journalists
Association (CGD) calling on the army to respect press freedom.
"Journalists, writers and the press generally in our country
already live under conditions of government pressure and severe
self-censorship. General Staff intervention shouldn't be added
to that," said CGD chairman Ahmet Abakay.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)