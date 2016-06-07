ANKARA, June 7 Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has signed deals worth $3.5 billion with Sikorsky Aircraft and three domestic contractors to make helicopters for Turkey's armed forces, the defence undersecretariat said in a statement.

Under the deal, 109 utility helicopters will be built for Turkish land, air, gendarmerie and police forces by TAI as the prime contractor, Sikorsky as the major sub-contractor and Turkey's ASELSAN, TEI and ALP as sub-contractors, it said. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)