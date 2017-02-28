ANKARA Feb 28 Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has signed a cooperation agreement with Sikorsky, which is part of Lockheed Martin, to make various helicopter components, TAI said in a statement on Tuesday.

TAI said $270 million worth of products would be produced in the first 10 years of the agreement, which it plans to continue until 2044 with a targeted project volume of at least $500 million. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)